Pleased with win against Royals: Fleming

Stephen Fleming expressed happiness at the winning start made by CSK, especially its victory over against Rajasthan Royals. On the eve of the match against Mumbai Indians, the former New Zealand captain said: “It’s been a good start, but I would not say dominating performances. It’s been good hard-fought wins, especially the last game. I am very pleased with it.

“A lot of things were going against both teams, just looking at the pitch conditions and also the moisture. I thought we handled that pretty well.

“ It was pleasing from the coach’s point of view. By no means we are anywhere near where we want to be, but we are winning some key moments, with some experienced players standing up, which is a good sign.”