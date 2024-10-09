GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Playing red-ball cricket teaches one patience: Arshdeep

Arshdeep is now a leader of the pace attack — quite the high status for someone who was a newcomer just two years ago

Published - October 09, 2024 12:54 am IST - Delhi

Shyam Sunder
Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson during the practice session ahead of the T20 Cricket Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson during the practice session ahead of the T20 Cricket Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Arshdeep Singh gave sage counsel to debutant Mayank Yadav during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior. Arshdeep is now a leader of the pace attack — quite the high status for someone who was a newcomer just two years ago.

India vs Bangladesh first T20I | Arshdeep, Hardik steal the show as India draws first blood

The left-arm pacer has made a mark in white-ball cricket as a death-over specialist. With a mix of pace variations and yorkers, he has efficiently handled the tough overs. Arshdeep’s moment of glory came in Barbados, when he bowled a miserly 19th over to scuttle the South African chase in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

A World Cup title, a lifelong dream for many, has been achieved in quick time.

The whirlwind, short journey is not lost on Arshdeep. “I don’t know how quickly these last two years have gone. I just try to enjoy and stay in the present,” Arshdeep said here on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The 25-year-old also has a new challenge at hand. Last month, Arshdeep featured in the long-format Duleep Trophy for India ‘D’. A nine-wicket match-haul, against India ‘B’, proved to be the highlight for Arshdeep. The Punjab cricketer had dismissed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav twice in that game.

Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to take five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs

While it is too early to suggest that Arshdeep is ready for Test duty, bowling long spells with the red ball was a good learning experience.

“Playing red ball cricket teaches you patience. In T20s, you don’t need patience. I want to do my best in all formats wherever I get the opportunity,” Arshdeep said.

October 09, 2024

