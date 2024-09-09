GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Playing Ranji Trophy has been my dream, says Rithik Easwaran

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter adds that he wants to make use of his opportunities, the way he did in the Buchi Babu semifinal

Published - September 09, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Chennai

Tarun Shastry
Staking a claim: Runs have flowed from Rithik’s bat, including a superb century against Hyderabad.

Staking a claim: Runs have flowed from Rithik’s bat, including a superb century against Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

 TNCA President’s XI may not have advanced to the Buchi Babu final, but Tamil Nadu seemed to have unearthed a gem in S. Rithik Easwaran who stood amidst the ruins and produced a fighting century (100, 140b), giving the side a slender first innings lead in the semifinal against Hyderabad.

It is not just about the ton he scored but how he notched it up that enabled President’s XI to stay in the fight against a solid bowling attack.

At one point it looked like the host’s innings would crumble as it slumped to 200 for six from a comfortable 160 for three, leaving Rithik to bat with the tail and save the innings.

Resolute knock

The southpaw displayed excellent defensive technique against the pacers and adept manoeuvring while facing the spinners.

“There was turn, but the more threatening factor was the bounce. As a left-hander with two left-arm spinners operating it was easier for me,” Rithik told The Hindu.

With the visitor piling on the pressure, the 22-year-old remained resolute. “I like it. I play better under pressure situations. There were some friendly pleasantries in the middle. It’s part of the game. I guess they figured it didn’t work and they stopped.”

When asked how he felt about the knock, Rithik said: “I really loved the knock. I felt I got into really good positions during the innings. I want to emulate this in the future as well. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Rithik has set his goal for the upcoming domestic season as well. “Playing the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu has always been my dream. Being a wicketkeeper-batter there are only two spots.

“With Jagadeesan at the top, there is healthy competition for the second spot. I want to score big runs and take my catches to be in the reckoning. I want to enjoy the game and play in a way that puts a smile.”

Published - September 09, 2024 11:06 pm IST

