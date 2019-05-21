Playing India would be great preparation for World Cup, says Ross Taylor

New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that playing a warm-up match against “favourites” India would help his side prepare well for the World Cup beginning May 31.

New Zealand will play warm-up games against India and West Indies on May 25 and 28 respectively, before beginning their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

“The game against India on the 25th would be a great preparation. They are one of the stronger sides and are favourites going into the tournament. It will be good for us to go out there and have a good hit out as a team,” Taylor was quoted as saying by the ICC.

For the World Cup, the ICC has reverted to the 1992 round-robin format where all 10 sides will play each other with the top-four teams qualifying for the semifinals. The 35-year-old was all praise for the format and called it exciting and fair.

“The format, with everyone playing everybody, similar to the 1992 World Cup, is pretty exciting and a pretty fair reflection, I think. If you look at World Cups going around in all major sports, it’s more of a pool-type scenario.”

Asked about the batting-friendly conditions in England, Taylor said it was the mindset that mattered and a team should be prepared for all conditions.

“You don’t have to go too far back to the Champions Trophy, when a lot of people talked about big scores and there weren’t a lot at that tournament,” Taylor said.

“You’ve just got to be flexible, there will be times when the bowlers dominate and the batters will dominate as well. You’ve got to be prepared for anything and adapt accordingly,” he added.

Participating in his fourth World Cup, Taylor advised the younger players to enjoy the tournament.

“It’s a pretty cool event to be a part of and there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. If you enjoy yourself to the best, you’ll probably play your best as well,” he said.