Playing in IPL helps in passing information easily: Kagiso Rabada

The right-armer sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game

PTI Lucknow
October 06, 2022 17:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, bowls during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Indore, India on October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Playing in the IPL helps gather information on Indian cricketers which can be easily passed on for analysis during national duty, says South African pace ace Kagiso Rabada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African quick, who is currently in India for a white-ball series, has gained a lot of popularity in the country due to to his impressive stints with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"It is something we have prepared before going into the series. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around," Rabada told the broadcaster ahead of the first ODI.

"Analysis has been done and has to be done," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The right-armer, who will lead the South African pace attack at the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia, sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game.

"I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kind of similar, it is just a longer version of it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s, I would say the processes are pretty similar."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
sport
Indian Premier League
IPL

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app