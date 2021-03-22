Players need to be consulted on schedule, says Virat Kohli

Kohli underlines the impact of biosecure hub during the pandemic

Underlining the fallout of living in a biosecure hub, a necessity for professional cricketers during the pandemic, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday stressed on the need for players to be consulted before finalising the cricket calendar.

“Scheduling is something that’s not in our control. For us, international games... every game is important and every game has value. It’s an opportunity to represent your team. For us, that remains our sole focus,” Kohli said on Monday, ahead of the first ODI versus England.

“Scheduling and workload, everyone will have to be very aware of and keep an eye out for. You never know when restrictions can come in place.

“In future, we might have to play in bubbles so it’s very important to consider how much cricket we are playing.

Mental side as well

“It’s not just the physical side but mental side as well. Players need to be spoken and consulted with.

“Otherwise, it’s going to be a case of who can last through difficult times like these.

“If a player moves away and someone else replaces them, I don’t think that’s healthy for a cricket system and a cricket culture moving forward which we want to create stronger and stronger.”

Take on umpire’s call

The recent Test series and T20I series between the two teams has brought back focus on the “umpires call” element in the Decision Review System.

While the Marylebone Cricket Committee, after deliberating on the rule, expressed its support to use the umpire’s call, Kohli maintained that it leads to more confusion.

“According to me, umpire’s call is creating a lot more confusion. When you get bowled as a batsman, you don’t consider that the ball was hitting more than 50% for you to be bowled. So when the ball is shown clipping the stumps, the bails are going to fall. From a basic cricket common sense, I don’t think there should be any debate,” he said.

“If the ball is clipping the stumps, it should be out. Whether you like it or not you lose the review. That’s how simple the game needs to be. If it hits the stumps, or it misses the stumps, it doesn't matter how much it is hitting, and those things.”