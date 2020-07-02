Players across generations pay tributes to Everton Weekes

All conquering Knights: Weekes, second from left, shares a laugh with Worrell, left, and Walcott.

BRIDGETOWN

02 July 2020 21:38 IST

Cricketers across generations play glowing tributes to the last of the fabled Ws

Cricket’s biggest names, most of whom could hear only stories of Sir Everton Weekes’ exploits from the bygone era, on Thursday remembered the “great” batsman and a “greater human being” in glowing tributes after he died aged 95.

ICC: As one of the remarkable ‘Three Ws’, along with Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, who together struck 39 Test centuries, he played an important hand in a period that marked the rising dominance of West Indies cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar: Had heard many stories about his batting along with the other Legendary 2Ws. You will be missed Sir.

Viv Richards: One of the greatest cricketers from the country. A true icon. Rest In Peace, legend!

Anil Kumble: “Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee.”

V.V.S Laxman: He was one of the greats of the game.

Mike Atherton: A humble man who wore his greatness lightly.

Ian Bishop: Never once did I leave his presence without feeling a sense (of) warmth, cheerfulness & having learnt something rich & endearing each time. A truly great human being.

Ravi Shastri: A true humble great of the game. RIP Sir Folded hands.

Darren Sammy: We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part West Indies cricket’s great history and legacy. He also was a great human being.