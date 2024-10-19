GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Play in Pakistan and return home the same day, PCB's proposal for India

The PCB has "verbally" suggested to the BCCI that the Indian team can set up a camp in either New Delhi or Chandigarh/Mohali and use chartered flights to travel to Lahore for their matches

Published - October 19, 2024 09:47 am IST - Karachi

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reached out to the BCCI and proposed an arrangement allowing India to return to either New Delhi or Chandigarh in between matches during the Champions Trophy next year if the team is not willing to stay in Pakistan due to security reasons.

Champions Trophy 2025: Government will decide on India’s travel to Pakistan, says BCCI

The PCB has "verbally" suggested to the BCCI that the Indian team can set up a camp in either New Delhi or Chandigarh/Mohali and use chartered flights to travel to Lahore for their matches.

A PCB source though confirmed to PTI on Friday (October 18, 2024) that the board had not made any suggestions in writing to their Indian counterparts.

"But yes it is true that these options have been discussed verbally between officials as a way to ensure that India plays its matches in Pakistan," the source said.

The Champions Trophy is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

Due to its proximity to the Indian border and logistical ease, the PCB has planned India's matches in Lahore.

India's three group-stage matches in the tournament are slated for February 20 (against Bangladesh), February 23 (against Pakistan), and March 2 (against New Zealand).

The PCB is however adamant that the final must be held in Lahore regardless of whether India plays in Pakistan or not.

The Indian team has long gap between its group matches and Lahore is located close to the Indian border.

The ICC is considering a hybrid model for the tournament, with some matches played outside of Pakistan.

The hybrid model is being considered due to India's unlikely participation in the tournament, as they have not toured Pakistan since 2008.

The ICC is exploring alternative venues, such as Dubai and Sri Lanka, to host the matches.

