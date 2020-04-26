Play Ashwin in the shorter formats, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq fails to understand how a proven performer like R. Ashwin has been kept out of India’s limited-overs set-up, saying a successful Test bowler is bound to succeed in the shorter formats.

“Class is permanent whether you are a finger-spinner or wrist-spinner. Your skills, game reading abilities matter a lot. I was surprised when Ashwin was sidelined from one-day cricket,” said Saqlain, the ‘inventor’ of the ‘Doosra’, told PTI.

“He knows how to get batsman out in the five-day game, which is much tougher than limited-overs cricket. Anyone can do the containment job but someone who knows how take wickets can contain also. He knows both. How can you keep him out? You have to back your best players.”

“They sidelined Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) at the expense of Ashiwn back then. After Ashwin, you have tried many off-spinners but none of them has been of his class.”

“In fact, I was surprised when a great like Bhajji was dropped. Both Ashwin and Bhajji have different styles and could have easily played together in the playing eleven. If two right-hand pacers can play regularly, why not spinners?” asked Saqlain.