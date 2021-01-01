Planning and training sessions helping Rahane

Level-headed: The ability to keep his composure is one of the reasons for Rahane’s success as skipper.

Mumbai

01 January 2021 22:21 IST

Coach Pravin Amre told ‘Jinks’ to just keep things simple before the Australia tour

Ajinkya Rahane’s meticulous planning and execution of his training sessions during the COVID-19 break is helping him immensely on the ongoing tour of Australia, feels his coach Pravin Amre.

Turning point

Rahane’s dogged 112, which according to head coach Ravi Shastri was the turning point of the game, became the cornerstone of India’s famous win in the second Test in Melbourne.

Asked what message he gave Rahane before the tour, Amre said he just told him to keep things simple.

Advertising

Advertising

“We don’t think about multiple tours at one time. We try to be in that one tour, (take) one tour at a time and try to give best in that basically. And that is what Ajinkya did,” Amre, himself a former India player, said.

Amre said credit must be given to Rahane as he visualised what he was going to face in Australia.

Hard work

“We have to give credit to him, especially this year (2020), because as coaches most of the time we plan the sessions and practise, but he planned his own sessions, worked hard, basically harder than before and did two practice sessions instead of one.

“But those are the small small things he worked (on) and visualised this is going to be my preparation for this tough tour of Australia. And success can’t come without preparation,” said Amre, who played in 11 Tests and 37 ODIs.

Rahane also received praise for his captaincy in the second Test in the absence of Virat Kohli. Amre lauded him for leading from the front.

“That credit (of captaincy) is for Ajinkya only because as a coach we never work on things like captaincy, we work mainly on the batting.

“Handling the situation wasn’t easy, but credit to him. He is also calm and composed and that is the reason for his success as captain,” he added.