Plan was to vary my pace: Siddharth

M. Siddharth showed nerves of steel on his debut said, “my aim was to keep things simple and not give any width for the batsmen to free their arms.
“I knew the Mumbai batsmen will come hard at me and the plan was to keep varying my pace.”
The left-arm spinner was unafraid to toss the ball. “I knew Shreyas likes to attack at the start of his innings so I backed myself and thankfully it worked out. Suryakumar’s wicket was special because it was my first wicket for Tamil Nadu.”
He recently starred in the U-23 competition, picking 15 wickets from eight games. He has been prolific in the TNCA first division, picking 52 wickets in 2017-18 and 43 in 2018-19 for Alwarpet CC before moving to Grand Slam this season.
