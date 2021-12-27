Plan was to be very disciplined: Mayank

27 December 2021 05:40 IST

Mayank Agarwal does simple things right. Just as he did on day one here when he and K.L. Rahul blunted the South African attack with a 117-run opening partnership.

Mayank’s contribution was a valuable 60. He said after the day’s play, “To be honest, the plan was to be very disciplined. Only look to play balls on the stumps.”

Practice makes perfect and he revealed, “Centre-wicket practice sessions helped us get a feel of situations, conditions and what we would encounter in the Test match.”

Talking about century-maker Rahul, Mayank said, “As someone who’s watching him closely, what I have observed is that he really understands where his off stump is.”

Mayank added, “He is disciplined with his gameplans and mindset.”

On batting legend and coach Rahul Dravid’s advice to the batsmen on batting in overseas conditions, Mayank said, “He told us that ‘You will not look very good when you’re at the crease, but it’s about sticking to your plans, being disciplined and waiting for opportunities to score.”