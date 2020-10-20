Pink ball Test against England at Ahmedabad: Ganguly

‘Team selection for Australia tour will take place in a few days’ time’

Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during England’s tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday.

England is scheduled to visit India between January and March for five Tests and a limited overs series.

“Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test,” Ganguly said while launching a book written by CPI(M) MLA Ashok Bhattacharya.

BCCI is determined to host England and it is already exploring all possible options, including creating bio-secure bubbles.

Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three Test venues. “We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time.”

He added the priority now is the upcoming Australia tour and the team selection will take place in a few days.

Ganguly said switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL will not be a problem for the players.

The Ranji Trophy will start from January 1 and Ganguly said details will be worked out at the upcoming AGM.