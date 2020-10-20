Cricket

Pink ball Test against England at Ahmedabad: Ganguly

Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during England’s tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday.

England is scheduled to visit India between January and March for five Tests and a limited overs series.

“Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test,” Ganguly said while launching a book written by CPI(M) MLA Ashok Bhattacharya.

BCCI is determined to host England and it is already exploring all possible options, including creating bio-secure bubbles.

Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three Test venues. “We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time.”

He added the priority now is the upcoming Australia tour and the team selection will take place in a few days.

“We have Australia series coming up. The team will be selected in a few days’ time.”

Ganguly said switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL will not be a problem for the players.

The Ranji Trophy will start from January 1 and Ganguly said details will be worked out at the upcoming AGM.

Comments
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkta Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020.

IPL 2020 | After two morale-boosting wins, KXIP to face Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Kings XI Punjab captain Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | AB greatest of all time: Katich

Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly
