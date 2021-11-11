Pieter Malan to lead South Africa-A

Team picked for India-A series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named a 14-member South Africa-A squad for the upcoming three-match four-day contests against India-A in Bloemfontein.

The home team will be led by 32-year-old opening batter Pieter Malan.

The series, an opportunity for the players to vie for places in the senior squad before India’s upcoming tour of the country, will be held from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9 at Mangaung Oval.

All-rounder George Linde and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla are in the squad with Warriors pacer Marco Jansen and Knights batter Raynard van Tonder also included.

The squad:

Pieter Malan (Capt.), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith and Tony de Zorzi.