Cricket

Perry to undergo surgery

Ellyse Perry.

Ellyse Perry.  

Injured allrounder ruled out for six months

Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of action for at least six months as she will undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

It was during Australia final group game of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand that Perry got injured while trying an athletic throw in the field. “The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I’ll (have surgery),” Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“From my perspective, I’ve had the most incredible run, I’ve been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time,” she said.

