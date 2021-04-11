PCB launches own Hall of Fame

Karachi

Six legends to be inducted initially

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to have its own ‘Hall of Fame’ to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of its stalwarts.

As part of the launch, six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame — Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas — will be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on October 16, the day when the country made its Test debut in 1952.

