Cricket

PCB launches own Hall of Fame

Hanif Mohammad.   | Photo Credit: CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to have its own ‘Hall of Fame’ to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of its stalwarts.

As part of the launch, six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame — Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas — will be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on October 16, the day when the country made its Test debut in 1952.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2021 10:42:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/pcb-launches-own-hall-of-fame/article34297136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY