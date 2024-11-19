ADVERTISEMENT

PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team's batting coach

Published - November 19, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Karachi

PTI

Logo of Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach as the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia. Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach of the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia.

Aslam who is a qualified coach has worked for a number of years with the Pakistan team in different capacities including assistant coach, fielding coach and assistant manager.

But for the last two years he has been working in a coaching capacity at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Previously former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf was working as the batting coach with the national team and was then made a national selector.

But Yousuf then not only stepped down as selector but also as batting coach and was working at the HPC.

Yousuf recently also resigned from his position at the HPC but the PCB has rejected his resignation.

Now Aslam has been brought in as batting coach on the recommendation of the interim white-ball coach, Aaqib Javed.

The PCB on Monday appointed Aaqib as the white-ball head coach until the ICC Champions Trophy early next year after Australian Jason Gillespie turned down a chance to become all-format coach.

Aaqib who will continue as senior national selector has left to join the players in Zimbabwe where they play a series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals before moving on to South Africa for another white-ball rubber.

