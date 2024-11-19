 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team's batting coach

Aslam who is a qualified coach has worked for a number of years with the Pakistan team in different capacities including assistant coach, fielding coach and assistant manager.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
Logo of Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach as the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia. Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Logo of Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach as the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia. Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach of the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia.

Aslam who is a qualified coach has worked for a number of years with the Pakistan team in different capacities including assistant coach, fielding coach and assistant manager.

But for the last two years he has been working in a coaching capacity at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Previously former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf was working as the batting coach with the national team and was then made a national selector.

But Yousuf then not only stepped down as selector but also as batting coach and was working at the HPC.

Yousuf recently also resigned from his position at the HPC but the PCB has rejected his resignation.

Now Aslam has been brought in as batting coach on the recommendation of the interim white-ball coach, Aaqib Javed.

The PCB on Monday appointed Aaqib as the white-ball head coach until the ICC Champions Trophy early next year after Australian Jason Gillespie turned down a chance to become all-format coach.

Aaqib who will continue as senior national selector has left to join the players in Zimbabwe where they play a series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals before moving on to South Africa for another white-ball rubber.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Boards (cricket)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.