PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan completes 150 sixes in IPL career

Shikhar Dhawan’s sixes tally in the IPL is now at 152 with the top six-hitters being Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (261), AB de Villiers (251), Virat Kohli (241) and MS Dhoni (239)

April 01, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Lucknow

ANI
Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan drives Naveen-ul-Haq Murid of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana Satdium, in Lucknow on March 30, 2024.

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan drives Naveen-ul-Haq Murid of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana Satdium, in Lucknow on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, becoming the 17th player to do so.

The veteran left-hander accomplished this feat against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

During a run-chase of 200, Dhawan made 70 in 50 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 140.

His six tally is now 152. The top six-hitters in the league’s history are: Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (261), AB de Villiers (251), Virat Kohli (241) and MS Dhoni (239).

LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. Quinton de Kock (54 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes), skipper Nicholas Pooran (42 in 21 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Krunal Pandya (43* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped LSG reach 199/8 in 20 overs. There was a 47-run partnership between Kock and Pooran for the fourth wicket that helped LSG settle following some quick wickets.

Sam Curran (3/28) and Arshdeep Singh (3/30) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each.

In the run chase, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (70 in 50 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Jonny Bairstow (42 in 29 balls, with three fours and three sixes) kicked things off with a 102-run opening partnership. But Mayank’s fiery spell derailed PBKS’s efforts, reducing them to 141/4 in 16.2 overs. Liam Livingstone (28* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to fight out but PBKS was restricted to 178/5 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan also picked up two wickets for 34 runs.

LSG is at the fifth place in the points table with two points, having won one match and lost one. PBKS is at sixth place, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

cricket / IPL / Indian Premier League / Twenty20

