Pay dispute should get over soon: Hayden

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden spoke exclusively to The Hindu on a range of issues from the pay dispute of the Australian cricket team to the impact it can have on the Ashes tour during the sidelines of a promotional event here ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The on-going pay dispute between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA)

I hope the matter gets sorted out soon. The players being the second stake-holders after the fans would certainly want a share of the pie. There are some wise heads on both sides (ACA & CA) who can make sure sure that the new financial model, which is the bone of contention, can be as successful as it was for the past two decades.

Similarity in the pay dispute between West Indies and Australian teams

The Australian players are yet to miss a tour compared to the West Indies team. The next tour is the ODI series against India by which time I hope the dispute should get over.

The fear of a weak team playing in the Ashes at the end of the year

The problem is it might not even be a set of domestic players as they are also part of the dispute. That is the reason the Australian ‘A’ team is not going to South Africa. So if things don’t get solved, the team for the Ashes might have to be a set of club players which is just not feasible.

Impact of this dispute on the team in the recently concluded Champions Trophy

It is definitely a possibility. If the captain is constantly answering the scribes regarding this issue it can get to him and his team. I am not a big fan of the Champions Trophy. It is just a cash cow for the ICC. It serves no purpose whatsoever. It was a miraculous tournament this time around with India playing Pakistan in the final.

T20 leagues financially becoming a big support for the players leading to these stand-offs

It is a short-sighted view. An international player’s profile will be known by his participation in the Future Tours Programme (FTP). Representing the country for most of the year should be a top priority for a sportsman.

The Australian team’s performance in the sub-continent

The team was thrashed in Sri Lanka. It was a sort of good practice though ahead of the India tour. The team played well in India but failed to win the key moments leading to the 2-1 series loss in the test series.

Expectations from the TNPL

I expect the TNPL to be much more competitive this year. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has done a really good job in getting the tournament going. A player like T. Natarajan, who had a excellent season last year, was picked in the IPL this year. Even though he didn’t get much of a chance, being a part of it would have done him a world of good.