Historic moment: Pawar on India's win in Test against Australia

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its "fabulous" victory against Australia in the fourth and final Test match at Brisbane.
Pawar, the former president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), termed it as a "historic moment" as the injury-plagued Indian team chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.
India clinched the series 2-1 to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy.
"Congratulations #TeamIndia for this fabulous victory! Historic moment for Indian cricket as India beat the Australians in Test Cricket at the Gabba, Brisbane after 32 years. Well done! #IndiavsAustralia," Pawar tweeted.
The Indian team, driven by its courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series.
After the win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a ₹5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath