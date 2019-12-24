Update on the Pataudi Lecture story

On December 24, we published a story saying that former India captain Sachin Tendulkar will deliver the seventh annual Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Memorial Lecture. There has been an update to the story.

Our reporter Shayan Acharya writes:

Some of the top BCCI officials had earlier confirmed that Sachin Tendulkar will be delivering the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture. But a couple of hours after the story went online, a source close to Tendulkar informed us that there had been a last-minute change in plans. 'Sachin isn't doing it anymore,' The Hindu was told.



Despite repeated attempts to reach BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly via phone and text, he did not reply. So, we decided it's better to wait till we get further confirmation, in light of the late developments, to avoid any error in our reportage.



The inconvenience is regretted.