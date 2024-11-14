 />
Parthiv Patel gets dual responsibility with Gujarat Titans: batting and assistant coach

Parthiv Patel will perform the dual role in the support staff led by head coach Ashish Nehra

November 14, 2024

PTI
Gujarat Titans have entrusted former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel with the dual responsibility of serving as their assistant and batting coach in the upcoming IPL. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Gujarat Titans have entrusted former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel with the dual responsibility of serving as their assistant and batting coach in the upcoming IPL, the franchise said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Patel will perform the dual role in the support staff led by head coach Ashish Nehra.

"The Gujarat Titans are pleased to announce the appointment of Parthiv Patel as their new assistant and batting coach. With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team," the franchise said in a statement.

"As the Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills.

"Parthiv, who is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and ability to mentor young talent, will strengthen the coaching staff and contribute to player development and performance," GT added in the statement.

This is the first coaching role in the IPL for Patel, who retired in 2020.

Right after his retirement, he served as talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons until 2023, and also the batting coach for MI Emirates in the inaugural season of ILT20.

Published - November 14, 2024 03:51 am IST

