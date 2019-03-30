Cricket

Parthiv calls for team effort

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel says it is important for the entire time to contribute instead of just banking on Virat Kohli and A.B. de Villiers.

“The tournament has just started and we are honestly not concerned about any individual player’s form. It is only a question of time before we get the momentum going,” he said here on Saturday.

“We have to stick to our strengths when we face Sunrisers who had a very good win in the previous game,” he said.

“The wicket here looks good. There is no fixed gameplan about opening combinations as we have to consider the conditions and the opposition,” he said.

On David Warner’s batting, Parthiv says, like all teams, SRH too has plans in place for certain individuals.

“Every game is fresh and we are not bothered about what happened in the past. There is nothing like going into a game with an advantage, you have to be at your best,” he said on facing a struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sunrisers all-rounder Vijay Shankar said team confidence was on a high.

Vijay said one good over could make the difference in the case of Bhuvneshwar. “We have one of the best bowling attacks,” he said.

