Parkar delighted to have delivered on debut

Youngster has been a consistent scorer across age-group levels

That Suved Parkar would make his First Class debut in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal versus Uttarakhand was made clear to the group on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar told the 21-year-old he would be batting at No. 4. On Monday, Parkar justified the faith shown in him by compiling a flawless hundred to join an elite band of Mumbai debut centurions, including Muzumdar and captain Prithvi Shaw.

Parkar, who was handed the Mumbai cap by former India opener W.V. Raman on Muzumdar’s request, was as composed while speaking after his five-hour knock as he was at the crease.

“It’s a great feeling to contribute for the team. Getting to play a knockout game as my first match was special, the hundred just makes it even more special,” Parkar said.

The jitters

“When I was close to 20, there was a period when I couldn’t rotate the strike and was a bit jittery. But Armaan told me to hang in there and Amol sir sent a message that I should bat the whole day and not look at the scoreboard, I was relieved. I am glad to have played my role.”

A product of Rohit Sharma’s alma mater under the wings of coach Dinesh Lad at the Swami Vivekanand International School in Borivali, Parkar has been a consistent scorer across age-group levels.

Having represented India Under-19 in 2019-20 and played a stellar role in Mumbai’s CK Nayudu Trophy triumph last month, Parkar was high on confidence.

“I knew my chance would come sooner or later. I was prepared to make the most of it. Being with Rajesh Pawar sir in Mumbai’s U-19 and U-25 set-ups has helped me a lot,” he said.