Cricket

Paras Mhambrey applies for Team India's bowling coach job

Rahul Dravid (left) and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in Augsut, 2018.   | Photo Credit: G.P. SAMPATH KUMAR

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey, one of the brains behind India's highly-successful A and U-19 team programmes, has applied for the position of the senior squad's bowling coach on October 25, BCCI sources have revealed.

Mhambrey, who has been employed with the National Cricket Academy for nearly a decade, is considered a long-time trusted lieutenant of Rahul Dravid, widely tipped to be the next head coach. He has also travelled with the U-19 and India A teams as head coach on various tours.

But more importantly, the coaching module prepared by the National Cricket Academy to ensure smooth transition from U-19 to A teams and then subsequently to the main squad, has been the handiwork of Dravid and Mhambrey.

"Yes, Paras has officially applied for the post today. The deadline for application closes on Tuesday, October 26. Paras has the requisite experience, having been a part of the Indian cricket's elite coaching system for the past decade," a senior BCCI official told PTI on October 25.

The BCCI believes that once the current crop of fast bowlers— primarily Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are phased out in the next couple of years, the next batch is likely to comprise of those who have been under Mhambrey either at U-19 or A team level.

Mhambrey's application could be a significant step towards Dravid also officially throwing his hat in the ring.

The BCCI sources had earlier indicated that Dravid has been convinced to take up the position which will be vacant after Ravi Shastri's exit following the team's T20 World Cup campaign. The deal will be closed only after he applies for the job.

Mhambrey applying means that people from his core team are interested in working with the national team.

The next line of fast bowlers like Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna have been part of A team programme.

The 49-year-old Mhambrey played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 to 1998.

He was a big name in the formidable Mumbai Ranji Trophy team of the 1990s and played 91 first-class games in which he snared 284 wickets with 13 five-wicket hauls.

However, it was as a coach that he earned a lot of reverence in the Indian cricketing fraternity.

He steered Bengal to successive Ranji Trophy finals and also coached Baroda.

He was a part of the Mumbai Indians set-up as well for some time before joining the National Cricket Academy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Black Lives Matter | Indian players take the knee ahead of Pakistan clash

T20 World Cup | Babar, former Pakistan captains caution against going overboard with celebrations after beating India

T20 World Cup | Irate Kohli accepts being outplayed by Pakistan

Imran Khan lauds Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya injures shoulder while batting, sent for precautionary scans

T20 World Cup| Full credit to our bowling unit, Says England captain Morgan

Pakistan finally gets it right against India in the World Cup

T20 World Cup | After chaotic build-up, Afghanistan open their campaign against spirited Scotland

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Asalanka's unbeaten knock sets up Sri Lanka's five-wicket win against Bangladesh

New IPL teams: BCCI expecting anything between ₹7,000 cr and ₹10,000 cr with Adani, Goenka, Aurobindo in fray
Young fans of Ahmedabad pose with the India and Pakistan flag painting at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of the much awaited ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash, on October 23, 2021.

T20 World Cup | Dubai braces for fireworks as India faces Pakistan

World’s biggest cricket bat unveiled
England's Adil Rashid celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 match against West Indies in Dubai on October 23, 2021.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rashid, Moeen run through West Indies

Virat Kohli expects better pitches compared to IPL

T20 World Cup | Our focus is to play well in this World Cup and do what we need to do as a team, says Virat Kohli
Australian players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi, on October 23, 2021.

T20 World Cup | Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Sri Lanka to bank on bowlers to come good against inconsistent Bangladesh

T20 World Cup | Sunday blockbuster awaits Kohli’s India and Babar’s Pakistan

Playing IPL in U.A.E. will hold India in good stead, says Raina ahead of Pakistan game

ICC T20 World Cup | India can be beaten by any side in the knock-outs because of lack of Plan B: Nasser Hussain
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 12:41:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/paras-mhambrey-applies-for-team-indias-bowling-coach-job/article37157985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY