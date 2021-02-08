Pant wins ICC award

England’s Joe Root and Ireland’s Paul Stirling were the other contenders.

India’s flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday won the ICC’s inaugural Player of the Month award, ahead of England’s Joe Root and Ireland’s Paul Stirling, for his superlative performances in two Tests against Australia in January.

A delighted Pant said in an ICC release “for any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time.

“I dedicate this award to every member of Team India who contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me.”

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. She took seven wickets in the ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition.