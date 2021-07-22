Cricket

Pant recovers from COVID-19 infection, joins team bio-bubble

File photo of Rishabh Pant in action for representation   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19 ahead of the marquee Test series against England.

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus, has completed 10 days of isolation period, followed by two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-up which are mandatory before joining the team.

"Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back," the BCCI said in a tweet, along with Pant's photo, on July 22, Thursday.

Pant had tested positive while he was staying at Southall at an acquaintance's place. He had developed mild symptoms and was found to be COVID-19 positive when he got tested.

According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection.

After Pant tested positive, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had sent a cautionary letter to the Indian contingent, asking the players to avoid crowded gatherings such as Wimbledon and Euro matches.

The Indian team is currently playing a warm-up match against a County XI side, before the first Test of the five-match series begins on August 4 at Nottingham.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 10:29:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/pant-recovers-from-covid-19-infection-joins-team-bio-bubble/article35458307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY