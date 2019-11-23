Pant, Gill released for SMAT

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been released by the Indian team management from the Test squad to allow them to play for Delhi and Punjab respectively in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here in Surat from Sunday.
Delhi has two matches remaining in the Super League phase, against Haryana on Sunday and Rajasthan on Wednesday while Punjab has matches against Karantaka (Sunday), Tamil Nadu (Monday) and Mumbai (Wednesday).
Delhi has one win from its two matches while Punjab has won its only match against Jharkhand so far. Apart from Pant, Delhi will also have the services of pacer Navdeep Saini.
Shikhar Dhawan will miss Sunday's match as well after he suffered an injury to his knee in the first match against Maharashtra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.