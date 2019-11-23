Cricket

Pant, Gill released for SMAT

Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant.

Delhi has one win from its two matches while Punjab has won its only match against Jharkhand so far.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been released by the Indian team management from the Test squad to allow them to play for Delhi and Punjab respectively in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here in Surat from Sunday.

Delhi has two matches remaining in the Super League phase, against Haryana on Sunday and Rajasthan on Wednesday while Punjab has matches against Karantaka (Sunday), Tamil Nadu (Monday) and Mumbai (Wednesday).

Delhi has one win from its two matches while Punjab has won its only match against Jharkhand so far. Apart from Pant, Delhi will also have the services of pacer Navdeep Saini.

Shikhar Dhawan will miss Sunday's match as well after he suffered an injury to his knee in the first match against Maharashtra.

