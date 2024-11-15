ADVERTISEMENT

Pant bowled twice, no signs of discomfort from Kohli during intra-squad match simulation

Published - November 15, 2024 04:39 pm IST - Perth

Despite reports of undergoing scans, Virat Kohli appeared in shape, displaying a trademark cover drive

ANI

Virat Kohli of India bats during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's intra-squad match simulation provided a mix of positives and concerns ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series opener against Australia in Perth.

In overcast conditions at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA), India ramped up preparations for the gruelling opening Test, set to begin next week. With uncertainty surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test, KL Rahul opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Senior players tell youngsters: After an Australia series you go back a better cricketer

Rahul looked assured during his time at the crease. The experienced batter trod carefully and handled short balls well until a Prasidh Krishna bouncer struck his elbow, requiring medical attention.

The 32-year-old left the field and did not return as India's mainstays had another turn at the crease. Jaiswal showcased aggression with a belligerent drive, but his intent was curtailed when he edged a ball to the second slip — a recurring theme during the session.

Despite reports of undergoing scans, Virat Kohli appeared in shape, displaying a trademark cover drive. However, on 15, he edged a Mukesh Kumar delivery to the second slip. Kohli later spent about 30 minutes in the nets.

Rishabh Pant showed promise in his innings but was visibly tired after sustaining a groin injury. He was eventually bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy, who emerged as a standout performer.

Shubman Gill started cautiously, scoring 28 before edging a short delivery to gully. Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian bowled in tandem as the batting side stood at 106/5 after 28 overs.

India's main batters had another opportunity at the crease. Jaiswal and Gill initially adopted an aggressive approach before reverting to caution under the watchful eyes of the coaches patrolling the boundary line. Jaiswal appeared the most comfortable against short-pitched deliveries, both in the match and net sessions.

He was more aggressive against the spinners, reaching an unbeaten 52, while Gill anchored the innings with an unbeaten 42.

After the final interval, Kohli and Pant faced a barrage of short deliveries from Prasidh and Nitish. Kohli seemed troubled by a few balls but showed no signs of discomfort, batting for an hour to finish on 30. Pant, in contrast, adopted a proactive approach, stepping down the crease with mixed success before being bowled by Mukesh for the second time that day.

Jurel and Akash Deep returned for the final session as the batting side concluded at 339/8 in 75 overs of match simulation.

