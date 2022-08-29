Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. File | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has traveled London to complete rehab on his injured knee before October’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afridi injured his right knee ligament during fielding in a Test match in Sri Lanka last month. The tearaway left-arm fast bowler was not only ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates but will also miss the seven-match T20 series against England in Pakistan next month.

Afridi traveled with the team to the Netherlands earlier this month for the three-match ODI series as the PCB wanted him to continue his rehabilitation program with the national team doctor and the physiotherapist.

He then traveled to the UAE with the team to continue his rehab program, but now the PCB has decided to send the fast bowler to London in the hope he gets fit in time for the T20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world,” PCB chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement. “The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the T20 World Cup.”