Pakistan’s Shafique hits maiden double ton

Pakistan’s lead has crossed 290 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166

July 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Colombo

AFP
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique looks skywards as he celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 26, 2023.

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique looks skywards as he celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden Test double century Wednesday to put the tourists in command on day three of the second match against Sri Lanka.

Shafique, who began the day on 87, reached 200 in the final session with a single off Asitha Fernando, taking off his helmet and pointing to his name on the back of his jersey in Colombo.

The 23-year-old, who has hit 19 fours and four sixes so far this innings, is playing his 14th Test since debuting against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2021.

Pakistan’s lead has crossed 290 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166.

