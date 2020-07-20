Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah ruled out for first Test against England

Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first test against England with a fractured thumb but batsman Abid Ali is expected to return to training this week after being struck on the helmet while fielding on Sunday.
Left-handed batsman Khushdil has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby.
“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.
Team mate Abid was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday.
“Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.
“He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”
The three-test series begins in Manchester on Aug. 5, with the last two matches scheduled in Southampton.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath