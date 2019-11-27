Pakistani cricketers take their Indian cabbie to dinner after he refuses fare

"Either accept the cab fare, or join us for dinner" - cricketer Yasir Shah recollected the story behind the viral photo of an Indian-origin taxi driver sharing a meal with Pakistani cricketers.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Yasir speaks of the heartwarming experience he had while in Brisbane for a Test match. Yasir, along with teammates Imran Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Musa and Shaheen Shah, had stepped out for dinner, but was not aware of any Indian/Pakistani restaurants in Brisbane.

"We called a taxi, and the driver was a 'paa ji' from India," said Yasir. "We asked him to take us to a nice restaurant and he agreed. He recognised us... we spoke about cricket, he spoke Urdu too..."

However, once they reached the destination, the driver refused to accept fare for the ride.

"So we told him 'if you don't want to take the fare from us, you have to have dinner with us'," said Yasir, adding that the driver agreed to it, and joined them for a meal.

"He said he was very happy that we invited him for dinner and clicked a couple of photos with us," added the 33-year-old spinner.

The Pakistan cricket team is in Australia for a two-Test series. Australia won the first test by an innings and five runs at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second test is to be held at Adelaide Oval from November 29.