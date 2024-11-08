 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in second ODI against Australia

Pakistan elects to field in the second one-day international against Australia; Hazlewood replaces Abbott and Cummins aims to seal series early

Updated - November 08, 2024 11:20 am IST - Adelaide, Australia

AP
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah on field during the ODI cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on November 8, 2024.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah on field during the ODI cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday (November 8, 2024) at the Adelaide Oval.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood replaced Sean Abbott in the only change Australia made from the team, which edged Pakistan by two wickets in the first game Monday (November 4, 2024).

Captain Pat Cummins will be hoping to wrap up the three-match series before Australia goes to the final game at Perth on Sunday without five frontline players.

Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cummins and Hazlewood will all be rested ahead of a five-test series against India, starting November 22 in Perth.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was named interim captain for the last ODI at Perth. He will also lead the side in next week’s three T20s against Pakistan after Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head both were on paternity leave.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI which nearly pulled off an upset win. Fast bowler Naseem Shah recovered from cramps and was declared fit as the visitors continued to field a four-pronged pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Lineups

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:18 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / international tournament / Pakistan / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.