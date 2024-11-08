Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in second ODI against Australia

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday (November 8, 2024) at the Adelaide Oval.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood replaced Sean Abbott in the only change Australia made from the team, which edged Pakistan by two wickets in the first game Monday (November 4, 2024).

Captain Pat Cummins will be hoping to wrap up the three-match series before Australia goes to the final game at Perth on Sunday without five frontline players.

Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cummins and Hazlewood will all be rested ahead of a five-test series against India, starting November 22 in Perth.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was named interim captain for the last ODI at Perth. He will also lead the side in next week’s three T20s against Pakistan after Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head both were on paternity leave.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI which nearly pulled off an upset win. Fast bowler Naseem Shah recovered from cramps and was declared fit as the visitors continued to field a four-pronged pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Lineups

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.