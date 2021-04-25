Pakistan wins series

Babar becomes fastest to reach 2,000 runs in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan struck an undefeated 91 off 60 balls as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win a Twenty20 International series 2-1 at the Harare Sports Club here on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bat and the tourist made 165 for three in 20 overs as it sought redemption after a shock 19-run loss in the second match.

The batting of Rizwan and Babar (52) and the bowling of the recalled Hasan Ali (4/18) ensured Pakistan would not suffer the humiliation of losing twice to minnow Zimbabwe within three days.

Babar became the fastest batsman to reach 2,000 runs in T20Is. He has taken 52 innings, four less than Virat Kohli.

The scores: Pakistan 165/3 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 91 n.o., Babar Azam 52, Jongwe 3/37) bt Zimbabwe 141/7 in 20 overs (W. Madhevere 59, T. Marumani 35, Hasan Ali 4/18). Pakistan won by 24 runs to clinch the series 2-1.