Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Poor weather ruins third day’s play

Groundkeepers arrive to remove water from covers following overnight heavy rainfall during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Groundkeepers arrive to remove water from covers following overnight heavy rainfall during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Only 5.2 overs were bowled with Sri Lanka adding 19 runs to their overnight score of 282 for six

Pakistan's first Test match at home in over a decade is heading for a tame draw after rain and bad light wiped out almost the entire third day's play against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi on Friday.

The weather-hit opening Test also had play curtailed on the first two days and not even one innings has been completed since Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Only 5.2 overs of play was possible on Friday and Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score to reach 282 for six.

Dhananjaya de Silva resumed the day unbeaten on 72 and had added only 15 to his tally before the umpires decided the light was not sufficient for play to continue. Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end.

The two-match series marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

