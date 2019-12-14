Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Fourth day’s play washed out without a ball bowled

Electronic scoreboard displaying match called off due to wet out field during the fourth-day of the 1st cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Electronic scoreboard displaying match called off due to wet out field during the fourth-day of the 1st cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will hope play will resume on the final day to allow him to score the 13 more runs he needs to complete his sixth hundred in Tests.

The fourth day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled on Saturday due to rain and a wet outfield.

The weather-hit opening match has not had full play on any of the four days and not even one innings has been completed since tourists Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end with the touring side on 282 for 6.

Sport Cricket
