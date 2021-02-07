Cricket

Pakistan vs South Africa | Markram, Dussen power SA’s push for a win

Aiden Markram (59 batting) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 batting) batted well to give South Africa hope of an improbable win in the second Test here on Sunday.

Set a daunting 370-run target, South Africa finished the fourth day on 127 for one, needing another 243 runs to level the series.

Earlier, Pakistan was helped to 298 in its second innings by a scintillating maiden hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (115 n.o., 15x4).

South Africa’s left-arm spinner George Linde recorded his first five-wicket haul.

The scores: Pakistan 272 and 298 (Mohammad Rizwan 115 n.o., Nauman Ali 45, George Line 5/64) vs South Africa 201 and 127/1 in 41 overs (Aiden Markram 59 batting, van der Dussen 48 batting).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2021 11:46:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/pakistan-vs-south-africa-markram-dussen-power-sas-push-for-a-win/article33776369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY