Pakistan vs South Africa | Markram, Dussen power SA’s push for a win

Aiden Markram (59 batting) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 batting) batted well to give South Africa hope of an improbable win in the second Test here on Sunday.
Set a daunting 370-run target, South Africa finished the fourth day on 127 for one, needing another 243 runs to level the series.
Earlier, Pakistan was helped to 298 in its second innings by a scintillating maiden hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (115 n.o., 15x4).
South Africa’s left-arm spinner George Linde recorded his first five-wicket haul.
The scores: Pakistan 272 and 298 (Mohammad Rizwan 115 n.o., Nauman Ali 45, George Line 5/64) vs South Africa 201 and 127/1 in 41 overs (Aiden Markram 59 batting, van der Dussen 48 batting).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath