Pakistan eyes a buoyant start against Netherlands after warm-up debacle

October 05, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated October 06, 2023 12:00 am IST - Hyderabad

Pakistan, despite losing its two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia, will be a different proposition altogether when the Netherlands takes on the former champion in their first match of the ICC World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Babar Azam has to lead from the front if Pakistan were to make an emphatic statement and will also need the other big names to strike it rich.

In the two warm-up games Pakistan played at this venue, its batters looked in fine touch with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scoring a century against New Zealand and Babar once again showcasing his class even as the others like Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz , Saud Shakeel reminded about their potential to play big knocks.

The Pakistan bowlers were disappointing in these games in batter-friendly conditions. But, cut to the present, they would strive to put up a worthy performance against The Netherlands. The pace attack has depth and variety and Pakistan badly needs it to live up to its potential to ensure a grand start.

On the other hand, the Netherlands had its warm-up matches washed out and is are short of match-practice, not having played any international after making the cut for this World Cup in July at the cost of two-times champion West Indies.

Captain and hard-hitting batter Scott Edwards could well look to write a fresh chapter in what is the fifth appearance for his team in a World Cup.

A lot depends on players like Edwards, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeran and Bas de Leede if the Dutch were to make a serious impact and ensure a winning start.

