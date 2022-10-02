Pakistan vs England, last T20 | Pakistan opts to field in series-decider

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, left, and his England’s counterpart Moeen Ali smile after toss for the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the series-deciding seventh Twenty20 international against England on Sunday.

Pakistan brought back prolific scorer Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Haris Rauf after resting them in the sixth game which England won by eight wickets to level the series 3-3.

Top-ranked T20 batter Rizwan has scored four half centuries in his last five games and replaced opener Mohammad Haris, who didn't impress on his T20 debut.

Rauf’s brilliant death-bowling earned Pakistan victories at Karachi and Lahore. Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was left out.

Pakistan also had to leave out Haider Ali because of illness and replaced him with Khushdil Shah. All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who played both games at Lahore, was also left out as Pakistan included fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Chris Woakes returned for England after playing just one game in the series, replacing Richard Gleeson.

Mark Wood, also returning from injury like Woakes ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup, was surprisingly left out.

The fast bowler was due to play in two games at Lahore but was rested after featuring in only game at Lahore which England lost by six runs.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

England: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.