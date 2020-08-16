Pakistan vs. England | More rain, less play

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi needed just four balls to remove England’s Rory Burns for a duck before bad weather again interrupted the second Test on Sunday.
England was seven for one in reply to Pakistan’s 236 when rain ended play on the fourth day.
In overcast conditions that aided the Pakistan pacemen, Afridi produced a superb delivery that moved away from Burns, forcing the opener to edge to Asad Shafiq at second slip.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 72 as Pakistan added 13 to its overnight total of 223 for nine. Rizwan made his intentions clear as he charged down the pitch to the first ball of the day bowled by James Anderson, swung wildly and missed.
Though he struck a couple of boundaries, Rizwan was dismissed when he was caught at cover off a leading edge off the bowling of Broad. The wicketkeeper was at the crease for three and a quarter hours, faced 139 balls and hit seven fours. Broad finished with four for 56 in 27.2 overs.
The scores: Pakistan 236 in 91.2 overs (Abid Ali 60, Babar Azam 47, Mohd. Rizwan 72, Stuart Broad four for 56, James Anderson three for 60) vs England seven for one in five overs.
