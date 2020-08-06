Pakistan vs England | Masood crafts an epic

Manchester

Shan Masood joined a select group of Pakistan batsmen to have scored hundreds in three successive Test innings as his excellent knock led the tourists to 326 all out against England on the second day of the series opener at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The left-handed opener batted for nearly eight hours in largely bowler-friendly conditions for a Test-best 156 (319b, 18x4, 2x6), surpassing his 135 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December.

As well as being his fourth hundred in 21 Tests, it was Masood’s third in a row, after his 135 against Sri Lanka and 100 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February.

Valuable stand

Masood received excellent support from Shadab Khan (45) in a sixth-wicket stand of 105 that turned the tide after Pakistan had been struggling at 176 for five.

The pair ran England ragged, with even defensive shots producing well-taken runs.

Pakistan had managed just 48 runs for the loss of three wickets in Thursday’s first session to reach 187 for five.

Masood, educated in England, is the sixth Pakistan batsman to score a hundred in three consecutive Test innings after Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Broad led England’s attack with three for 54 from 22.3 overs while Jofra Archer took three for 59.