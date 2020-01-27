Cricket

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Third T20 washed out

Ground staff cover a pitch during a light rain at Gaddafi stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Ground staff cover a pitch during a light rain at Gaddafi stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan retained its No. 1 T20I ranking

Pakistan retained its No. 1 ranking in the Twenty20 format after rain washed out the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh on Monday.

Rain arrived an hour before the scheduled toss at 1.30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT) before umpires called off the play at 3.55 p.m. local time, to the disappointment of around 5,000 fans at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan clinched the series 2-0 after beating Bangladesh by five wickets and nine wickets, respectively.

The No. 1 ranking, which Pakistan earned in January 2018, was under threat after the team lost eight of its nine T20s in 2019, but the recall of veteran batsmen Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez strengthened the batting line-up. Malik scored an unbeaten 58 in the first match, while Hafeez remained not out on 67 in the second game in two easy run-chases.

