Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field after wet outfield delays start of 1st test against Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field in the first test against Pakistan after almost two sessions of play were lost due to a wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Adrian Holdstock made four inspections after early morning rain left a few wet patches which required more than five hours to dry.

Pakistan has opted to go with all-out pace attack including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali in a hope the green-top wicket will help its fast bowlers.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who bowls off-spin, is the sole spinner for Pakistan after specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was released from the first test squad.

Pakistan also preferred to give aggressive opening batter Saim Ayub another opportunity and left out uncapped Mohammad Hurraira, who has scored prolifically in the domestic season.

Bangladesh’s experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim returns to the red ball format after 10 months, but the visitors preferred to go with three fast bowlers — Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana. All-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the two spin options.

Bangladesh had to include Shadman Islam after opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy was ruled out of the opener due to a groin injury sustained during Bangladesh A’s four-day game against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad.

The two-test series is part of ICC World Test Championship in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and and Bangladesh is eighth, just above last-placed West Indies.

Rawalpindi will also host the second test starting August 30 after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the game due to construction work going on at the National Bank Stadium ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.