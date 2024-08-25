ADVERTISEMENT

PAK vs BAN first Test: Bangladesh registers historic maiden Test win against Pakistan

Updated - August 25, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Bangladesh openers chased down the target of 30 easily to register their first Test win against Pakistan.

The Hindu Bureau

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of the first Test, in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh trumped Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test at Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. It is the first Test win for Bangladesh against Pakistan.

Pakistan and Bangladesh has so far played 13 Test matches with 12 won by Pakistan and one drawn.

Pakistan declared at 448 for 6 in its first innings with Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171) being the main scorers.

Bangladesh led by Shadman Islam (93), Mominul Haque (50) and a brilliant partnership from Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) took their team past the Pakistan total and had a 117-run lead.

In its second innings, Pakistan were in a state of bother losing 2 wickets with the score at 28. But it was not over for Pakistan batsmen. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals with Bangladesh bowlers tightening the noose. Once again Mohammad Rizwan (51) scored a lone knock. Pakistan lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs. Pakistan were bundled out for 146.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4 for 21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3 for 44) were the main takers for Bangladesh.

