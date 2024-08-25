PAK vs BAN first Test: Bangladesh registers historic maiden Test win against Pakistan

Bangladesh trumped Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test at Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. It is the first Test win for Bangladesh against Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan and Bangladesh has so far played 13 Test matches with 12 won by Pakistan and one drawn.

Pakistan declared at 448 for 6 in its first innings with Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171) being the main scorers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh led by Shadman Islam (93), Mominul Haque (50) and a brilliant partnership from Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) took their team past the Pakistan total and had a 117-run lead.

In its second innings, Pakistan were in a state of bother losing 2 wickets with the score at 28. But it was not over for Pakistan batsmen. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals with Bangladesh bowlers tightening the noose. Once again Mohammad Rizwan (51) scored a lone knock. Pakistan lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs. Pakistan were bundled out for 146.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4 for 21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3 for 44) were the main takers for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh openers chased down the target of 30 easily to register their first Test win against Pakistan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.