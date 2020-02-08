Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Babar and Masood send Bangladesh on a leather hunt

Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Azam scored a career-best unbeaten 143 for his third successive hundred in as many Tests — fifth of a burgeoning career — while opener Shan Masood made 100 as it pulverised a hapless Bangladesh attack at the Rawalpindi stadium.

At close, Azam was still batting with Asad Shafiq on 60, piling agony on the visitors during their unbroken 137-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan leads by 109 runs with seven wickets remaining.

Azam steered spinner Taijul Islam to the short third-man for his 15th boundary to reach his three-figure mark off 134 balls.

Shafiq also batted with confidence, having so far hit eight boundaries in his 111-ball knock.

It could have been early exit for Azam had Ebadot Hossain not dropped him off Islam at long-off when he was on only two.

That lapse cost Bangladesh dearly as Azam added an invaluable 112 for the third wicket with Masood, who also scored his third Test century and second in successive Tests.

Masood — who was finally bowled by Islam — reached his century by hooking pacer Rubel Hossain to the fence.

Islam (one for 111) toiled hard as he bowled 27 overs on the trot since start. The only other successful bowler was paceman Abu Jayed (two for 66).

The scores: Bangladesh 233 in 82.5 overs vs Pakistan 342 for three in 87.5 overs (Shan Masood 100, Babar Azam 143 batting, Asad Shafiq 60 batting).