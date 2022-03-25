Pak vs Aus third Test | Australia beats Pak. to claim historic series

AFP March 25, 2022 16:21 IST

Pakistan has slipped to 190-5 in its second innings against Australia on an intriguing last day of the series-deciding third test

Australian players celebrate a wicket on day 5 of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan on Friday, taking the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the last match in Lahore. Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears. Jubilant crowds of Pakistani cricket lovers have flocked to stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore throughout the series in full support of both Pakistan and Australia, undeterred by the presence of heavy security. The first two Tests ended in draws. Set a challenging 351-run target in the final test, Pakistan were bowled out for 235 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 70 and skipper Babar Azam 55. The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, spinner Nathan Lyon finishing with 5-83 in an excellent show of spin bowling while skipper Pat Cummins took 3-21.



