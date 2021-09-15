Cricket

Pakistan to play 3 T20s and 2 tests in Bangladesh

Pakistan will play three Twenty20s and two test matches against Bangladesh soon after the T20 World Cup in November.

Pakistan’s first tour to Bangladesh in five years will begin with T20s in Dhaka on Nov. 19, 20 and 22.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram will host the first test from Nov. 26-30, and the teams return to Dhaka for the second test from Dec. 4-8.

Pakistan has directly qualified for the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 23-Nov. 14. Bangladesh, however, has to go through the qualifying round in Oman from Oct. 17-22.


